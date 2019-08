Tasty Tuesday: Angie's Chocolate Zucchini Cake Recipe

ANGIE'S CHOCOLATE ZUCCHINI CAKE RECIPE

2 CUPS ALL-PURPOSE FLOUR

2 CUPS WHITE SUGAR

¾ CUP UNSWEETENED COCOA POWDER

2 TEASPOONS BAKING SODA

1 TEASPOON BAKING POWDER

½ TEASPOON SALT

1 TEASPOON GROUND CINNAMON

4 EGGS

1.5 CUPS VEGETABLE OIL

3 CUPS GRATED ZUCCHINI

(OPTIONAL) ¾ CUP CHOPPED WALNUTS

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350. GREASE AND FLOUR A 9X13 INCH BAKING PAN

IN A MEDIUM BOWL, STIR TOGETHER THE FLOUR, SUGAR, COCOA POWDER, BAKING SODA, BAKING POWDER, SALT AND CINNAMON. ADD THE EGGS AND OIL AND MIX WELL. POUR INTO PAN.

BAKE FOR 50-60 MINUTES. COOL CAKE, AND FROST IS DESIRED.