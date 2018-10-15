Amy Whinehouse Biopic Is Officially In The Works!

Production is slated for 2019 regarding a true biopic for Amy Winehouse. Proceeds from the film will reportedly benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

“We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent,” Amy's father, Mitch Winehouse said. “And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

Mitch Winehouse turned down the idea of Lady Gaga as Amy Winehouse. Instead he wants someone unknown.

"[the actress to play Amy should be> an unknown, young, English – London, cockney – actress who looks a bit like Amy… What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was… the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was.”

