Many Americans are Working From Home During COVID-19

A lot of Americans have been working from home since March, and it seems not many are raring to get back to the office. In fact, a new survey finds that some would go as far as to take a paycut if it means they could continue to work remotely.

The survey finds:

89% of Americans are currently working remotely due to the coronavirus.

66% say they would take a pay cut in order to continue having the flexibility to work from home.

14% would take a 1-4% pay cut.

29% would take a 5-14% pay cut.

17% would take a 15-24% pay cut.

7% would take a 25% or more pay cut

34% would not take a lower salary for flexible remote work.

Those 35-49 would be most willing to take a pay cut (74%) as compared to: 71% of those 18-34 and 47% of those over 50.

Men are also more willing than women to take a cut in salary (74% vs 58%). The bottom line is a lot of people aren't necessarily ready to go back to the office/

In fact, 39% of those polled are less comfortable returning to the office as compared to 30 days ago. 30% feel the same level of comfort, while 29% feel more comfortable.

Folks in the South are the least comfortable to go back to the office (46%), followed by the West (43%), Midwest (34%), and the Northeast (29%).