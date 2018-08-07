American Pickers Are Coming To Ohio!

Do you have a large collection, a big collection or just a bunch of old stuff? Well American Pickers is looking for you! They'll be filming in Ohio this upcoming September. The hosts, Mike Wolfe and Frank Frick search through garages, homes and estates to look for antiques while striking deals with homeowners while learning about history.

Show producers are looking, so send your name, phone number, address and a 'description of items' to [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST.