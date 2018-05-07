American Idol on ABC Renewed For Season 2!

American Idol has been renewed for season 2. The show has so far been Sunday’s No.1 entertainment broadcast series with Adults 18-49, Adults 18-34, Women and Teens 12-17.

“I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent.” Said Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment President. “We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers…to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success.”

American Idol had a 15-season run on Fox with legendary hosts Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul.

While the season has gotten some mixed views, the ratings have been high and Katy Perry is supposedly being paid at least $20 million for the show.

The top 7 finalists take the stage this Sunday in the live coast-to-coast broadcast at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT. (The episode will be rebroadcast for the West Coast at 8:00-10:00 p.m. PDT).

American Idol Live! 2018 Tour was announced, and the Top 7 Finalists will tour with Season 87 Winner Kris Allen. The tour is happening this summer, kicking off Wednesday July 11th. The Top 7 finalists are Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Micahel J. Woodard.

The tour isn’t coming to Cleveland, but it will be in Cincinnati (8/21) and Dayton (9/10). You can grab tour details from the American Idol website here!