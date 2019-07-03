American Farm Bureau Federation: Typical 4th of July Cookout Costs $52.80

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation the cost of a typical July 4th cookout is $52.80...TOTAL. That's right, you only need to spend about $5.28 per person. Not only does that number sounds low (I mean seriously where do they go shopping?) it is actually a slight decrease from last year.

The amount is based on 114 volunteer shoppers in 34 states, checking retail prices at their local grocery store to determine overall costs. And believe it or not, the $52.80 doesn’t just have you serving a few measly burgers and dogs.

According to the report, that cost will get you:

eight quarter-pound hamburgers and buns with cheese slices

eight hotdogs and buns

four pounds of pork spare ribs

ketchup and mustard

three pounds of Deli potato salad

28-ounces of baked beans

15 ounces of corn chips

two quarts of lemonade

watermelon for dessert

Now if you want to get fancy and add vanilla ice cream to your cookout, the AFBF finds that 1-point-5 quarts will set you back $3.58, which means your July 4th bash will cost your $56.38, or less than $6 a person.