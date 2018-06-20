AMC Launching New Ticket Subscription Service

MC Theatres is launching a new movie ticket subscription service that lets you watch up to 3 movies per week for just $19.95 (plus tax) per month. That’s any movie at any AMC location!

The service is called AMC Stubs A-List. While MoviePass lets you see a movie a day for 9.95 a month with certain limitations, AMC's Stubs A-List will include special screenings. Special screenings include 3D, IMAX and the latest flims.

More beneftis include free popcorn and soa upgrades, no online ticketing fees and more. It starts next week on their website.