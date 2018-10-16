Amazon Will Begin Directly Selling Products From "Shark Tank"

Amazon will be partenering with Shark Tank to bring products to consumers.

"For the first time ever, 'Shark Tank' has a store on Amazon.com dedicated to helping our entrepreneurs scale their businesses and highlight top products from the show," Shaerk Tank Shark Barbara Corcoran said. "We are excited for the Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection to bring products from our entrepreneurs to retail for customers and fans of the series."

"The Amazon Launchpad program is all about empowering creators and inventors, enabling them to reach hundreds of millions of customers," Amazon's vice president Jim Adkins added. "By teaming up with 'Shark Tank,' we are making it fun and easy for fans of the show to discover a wide variety of unique innovations and cutting-edge products."

Amazon will have over 70 items from the winners throughout the nine seasons of the show. Current winners will be added to this Launchpad Shark Tank Collection.

Now you can get your favorite Shark Tank ideas over the years!