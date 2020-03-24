Amazon Prime Video Is Offering Free Access to Kids Shows
Shows like Arthur and Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood!
March 24, 2020
As of today, Amazon Prime Video will make 40 family and kids' shows available to stream on Prime Video for all customers, including those who don't have Prime. You just need a free Amazon account.
You'll get Amazon Original series like Just Add Magic, Pete The Cat and if You Give A Mouse A Cookie. And you'll get licensed series like Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Odd Squad and Arthur.
IMDb TV (another Amazon streaming service) will over 80 free family movies like Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Shrek 2, The Smurfs and more.
For more information, go to amazon.com.