Amazon Drops 'Top 100 Toys' List

Here's their favorite picks

November 5, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Olesia Kononenko / Getty Images

Amazon released their 'Top 100 Toys' for the holiday season.

Toys making the list this year include (click here for the complete list): 

  • LEGO Friends Heartlake City Amusement Pier
  • Avengers Marvel Legend Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist
  • Cool Maker Go Glam Stamper Nail Studio
  • Osmo Detective Agency: A Search & Find Mystery Game
  • Melissa & Doug Turtle Ball Pit
  • Crayola Super Art Coloring Kit 100+ Piece Set
  • Candylocks, 7-inch Lacey Lemonade
  • Radio Flyer Classic Red Dual Deck Tricycle
  • Mattel Games Pictionary Air
  • Melissa & Dog Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Food Set.
