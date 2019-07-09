All Star Week Trump Toohey: Are the Cleveland Indians in the American League?  Or the National League?  

1. Happy Birthday to the greatest actor of all time, Tom Hanks. He’s been in so many movies and starred in so many roles. Most recently voicing this character in Toy Story 4.



Woody

2. The 2019 All Star game is tonight at Progressive Field. All of the details of all of today’s events are on the Jen and Tim Show page at star102cleveland.com. Are the Cleveland Indians in the American League? Or the National League?



American League



3. Big Little Lies has officially cut the scene involving Reese Witherspoon throwing ice cream at Meryl Streep and many people are upset about it! Time to play a round of Identify That Ice Cream! This velvety ice cream traditionally is vanilla with peanut butter and fudge and is named after an animal.



Moose Tracks​



4. The spin off sequel to “The Big Lebowski now has a release date. It’ll will officially be released in early 2020. In the original movie, which actor plays the role of Jeffery “The Dude” Lebowski?



Jeff Bridges



5. Samuel L. Jackson will star in Chris Rock’s reboot of “SAW”. In the movie ‘Pulp Fiction’ which hitman does Samuel L. Jackson play? First and last name please.



Jules Winnfield