ALL STAR GAME: Schedule, Maps, Activities, Shutdowns and Safety Protocols
All the details you need!
City of Cleveland's Traffic Maps
2019 All-Star Sidewalk Closures
2019 All-Star Lane Conversions
MLB's Maps
RTA All-Star Game:
Park for free at any of our rail stations, and enjoy service on the Red, Blue and Green Line, which will operate an hour after the games end. However, due to major track projects, expect changes to Red Line service, from June 30 – July 13. During this time, Red Line trains will be replaced with 66R buses between W. 117 and West Blvd. Customers may ride the Red Line between the Airport and W. 117, then transfer to a 66R bus to get to West Blvd, and then back to a train from West Blvd to Tower City and to points east. Check the new timetable online now, or call the RTAnswerline (216-621-9500) for more information.
Ride Share and Taxi Locations
- Progressive Field: Erie Ct.
- Play Ball Park: W. 3rd between Frankfurt and Summit
General Prohibited Items
As a security precaution, the following items will be prohibited from entry into the All-Star Game:
- Action Sports Equipment including but not limited to skateboards, roller blades, scooters and roller skates
- Aerosol Cans (i.e. hairspray, mace, etc.)
- Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs
- Animals (except certified service animals)
- Backpacks and bags that exceed 16" x 16" x 8"
- Baseball bats or Clubs
- Beach Balls and other Inflatable items
- Brooms
- Butterfly Nets or any other kind of net that could interfere with play on the field
- Cameras with telephoto lenses or lenses larger than 100mm
- Cans, Glass, Squeeze Bottles, and Thermos Bottles
- Chewing Tobacco
- Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles
- Electronic Cigarettes, E-Cigarettes, Vapor Cigarettes, or any device that mimics smoking
- Hard Sided Coolers
- Laser pens and Laser pointers
- Noisemaking devices (i.e. air horns, cowbells, etc.)
- Outside Food and Beverage
- Poles and/or sticks
- Toy guns or knives (including water guns)
- Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives, blades), firearms, fireworks and other illegal substances
- Wrapped presents or Gifts
- Any item or action deemed to be a threat to public safety.