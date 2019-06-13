All Five Spice Girls To Reunite For Animated Movie (YES, Victoria Beckham Included!)

While Victoria Beckham may have sat out of the current Spice Girlsreunion, she’s apparently ready to get back together with the group, just not on stage.

Paramount Animation announced they are developing a new Spice Girls movie, with all five band members - Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Beckham (Posh) – confirmed to take part. It will also feature Spice Girls music.

Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria says the Spice Girls "had an idea that we've been developing. They are very involved."

So far there’s no word on when the film will be released.