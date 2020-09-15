ALDI Has 20 Different 2020 Advent Calendars: Wine, Beer, Hard Seltzer & More

OMG we are NOT READY!

ALDI is trying to make 2020 better by announcing its 2020 Advent Calendars. Their original wine Advent calendar comes out Wednesday, November 4th for $69.99. 

But they're bringing back the beer Advent calendar and cheese Advent calendar. But there's more: hard seltzer, coffee, chocolate and more. The additional calenders will drop throughout November and into early December. 

The calendars are not available for purchase online.

