ALDI Has 20 Different 2020 Advent Calendars: Wine, Beer, Hard Seltzer & More
OMG we are NOT READY!
September 15, 2020
ALDI is trying to make 2020 better by announcing its 2020 Advent Calendars. Their original wine Advent calendar comes out Wednesday, November 4th for $69.99.
But they're bringing back the beer Advent calendar and cheese Advent calendar. But there's more: hard seltzer, coffee, chocolate and more. The additional calenders will drop throughout November and into early December.
The calendars are not available for purchase online.
