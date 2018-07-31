ALDI is Having A Huge Job Fair This Saturday!

Spread the word!

July 31, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

ALDI is having a super massive hiring event this Saturday, August 4th from 9am-5pm. Hourly pay kicks in at $11 a hour at minimum. Here's ALDI's wesbite for all their store locations in the Ohio area.

You have to be at least 18, be willing for a drug/background check, must be available 6am-11pm Monday through Sunday, have retail experience, and be able to lift 45 pounds. While not mandatory, a high school degree or a GED is preferred. 

Tags: 
ALDI
jobs

Recent Podcast Audio
Dairy Queen Comes With Blizzards And To Talk Miracle Treat Day WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - July 27th WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Rocco Whalen and Josephine Todd Talk Mathew Mazany Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen Kramer from Destination Cleveland Discusses "Visit Me in CLE" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Crocker Park Dan Has Christmas News...!!! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tim Gets A Post-Velosano Update with Nicole, Executive Director WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes