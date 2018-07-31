ALDI is Having A Huge Job Fair This Saturday!

ALDI is having a super massive hiring event this Saturday, August 4th from 9am-5pm. Hourly pay kicks in at $11 a hour at minimum. Here's ALDI's wesbite for all their store locations in the Ohio area.

You have to be at least 18, be willing for a drug/background check, must be available 6am-11pm Monday through Sunday, have retail experience, and be able to lift 45 pounds. While not mandatory, a high school degree or a GED is preferred.