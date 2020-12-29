91% Of Americans Looking Forward To 2021
2021 has to be better then 2020, right?
A new survey finds:
- 91% of Americans are definitely looking forward to the start of the New Year.
- 80% say 2021 can’t come soon enough.
- Baby Boomers are the most likely to say that 2021 can’t come soon enough (85%), as compared to Gen X (80%), Millenials (78%) and Gen Z (73%).
- Women are also more likely to say that than men (83% vs. 74%).
But not everyone has such a poor opinion of 2020.
- 42% of Americans say that while it did have problems, it wasn’t a bad year overall.
- That’s true for 47% of men, and 37% of women.
- Millennials are the generation most likely to think 2020 wasn’t that bad (54%), followed by Gen X (45%).
And when it comes to 2021:
- 74% of Americans believe it will be better than 2020 for them and their family, with 34% insisting it will be much better.
- 20% believe it will be about the same or less, with 6% saying it will be worse.
- And while folks may be looking forward to the New Year, 74% are concerned about what 2021 may bring.