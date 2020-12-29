91% Of Americans Looking Forward To 2021

A new survey finds:

91% of Americans are definitely looking forward to the start of the New Year.

80% say 2021 can’t come soon enough.

Baby Boomers are the most likely to say that 2021 can’t come soon enough (85%), as compared to Gen X (80%), Millenials (78%) and Gen Z (73%).

Women are also more likely to say that than men (83% vs. 74%).

But not everyone has such a poor opinion of 2020.

42% of Americans say that while it did have problems, it wasn’t a bad year overall.

That’s true for 47% of men, and 37% of women.

Millennials are the generation most likely to think 2020 wasn’t that bad (54%), followed by Gen X (45%).

And when it comes to 2021: