86% of Americans Worry About How Coronavirus Will Impact Their Future

A new study by The University of Phoenix found out that we are not going to stop worrying about the impact of Coronavirus:

86% of Americans worry about how the coronavirus will impact their everyday lives moving forward.

76% of people say it’s caused them to shift their priorities.

73% will likely continue the behavior they’ve adopted as the result the pandemic once life goes back to normal.

So, what type of behaviors do they plan to stick with?

86% plan to stay cautious even if social distancing guidelines are relaxed.

50% say they will continue to wear masks.

28% will wear gloves in public at least most of the time.

61% will clean/disinfect items they touch at least most of the time.

62% will keep at least six feet between themselves and others at least most of the time.

53% of people will be less likely to attend large gatherings.

52% are unlikely to travel internationally, while 37% won’t travel domestically.

42% say they would never use public transportation.

25% would never host an event at their home

10% won’t ever go to a sit down restaurant.

66% of parents are worried most about allowing their kids to attend a large gathering. Here are parents' other concerns:

Hugging their friends (60%)

Visiting a theme park, zoo or mall (58%)

Going to a birthday party. (57%)

Playing on a playground (53%)

Going on a playdate (53%)

Attending school/daycare in person (53%)

Playing sports (45%)

