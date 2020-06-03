86% of Americans Worry About How Coronavirus Will Impact Their Future

73% are planning to 'adopt' their learned behaviors

June 3, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
A new study by The University of Phoenix found out that we are not going to stop worrying about the impact of Coronavirus:

  • 86% of Americans worry about how the coronavirus will impact their everyday lives moving forward.
  • 76% of people say it’s caused them to shift their priorities.
  • 73% will likely continue the behavior they’ve adopted as the result the pandemic once life goes back to normal. 
  • So, what type of behaviors do they plan to stick with?
  • 86% plan to stay cautious even if social distancing guidelines are relaxed.
  • 50% say they will continue to wear masks.
  • 28% will wear gloves in public at least most of the time.
  • 61% will clean/disinfect items they touch at least most of the time.
  • 62% will keep at least six feet between themselves and others at least most of the time.
  • 53% of people will be less likely to attend large gatherings.
  • 52% are unlikely to travel internationally, while 37% won’t travel domestically.
  • 42% say they would never use public transportation.
  • 25% would never host an event at their home
  • 10% won’t ever go to a sit down restaurant. 

66% of parents are worried most about allowing their kids to attend a large gathering. Here are parents' other concerns: 

  • Hugging their friends (60%)
  • Visiting a theme park, zoo or mall (58%)
  • Going to a birthday party. (57%)
  • Playing on a playground (53%)
  • Going on a playdate (53%)
  • Attending school/daycare in person (53%)
  • Playing sports (45%)

You can get more information here.

