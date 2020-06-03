86% of Americans Worry About How Coronavirus Will Impact Their Future
73% are planning to 'adopt' their learned behaviors
June 3, 2020
A new study by The University of Phoenix found out that we are not going to stop worrying about the impact of Coronavirus:
- 86% of Americans worry about how the coronavirus will impact their everyday lives moving forward.
- 76% of people say it’s caused them to shift their priorities.
- 73% will likely continue the behavior they’ve adopted as the result the pandemic once life goes back to normal.
- So, what type of behaviors do they plan to stick with?
- 86% plan to stay cautious even if social distancing guidelines are relaxed.
- 50% say they will continue to wear masks.
- 28% will wear gloves in public at least most of the time.
- 61% will clean/disinfect items they touch at least most of the time.
- 62% will keep at least six feet between themselves and others at least most of the time.
- 53% of people will be less likely to attend large gatherings.
- 52% are unlikely to travel internationally, while 37% won’t travel domestically.
- 42% say they would never use public transportation.
- 25% would never host an event at their home
- 10% won’t ever go to a sit down restaurant.
66% of parents are worried most about allowing their kids to attend a large gathering. Here are parents' other concerns:
- Hugging their friends (60%)
- Visiting a theme park, zoo or mall (58%)
- Going to a birthday party. (57%)
- Playing on a playground (53%)
- Going on a playdate (53%)
- Attending school/daycare in person (53%)
- Playing sports (45%)