80% of Ohio’s Restaurants Do Not Expect to Break Even This Year

A new survey from the Ohio Restaurant Association says that 80 percent of Ohio’s restaurants do not expect to break even this year. 65 percent of restaurants reported their sales are down anywhere from 5 to over 70 percent year-over-year, with 27 percent reporting a loss of between 20 and 50 percent. 44 percent of restaurants report if they continue to operate at their current capacity, they will have to close within nine months.

“Sales continue to underperform compared to previous years due to capacity limitations, a statewide alcohol curfew of 10 p.m., low consumer confidence versus 2019 and ongoing narrative from elected and health officials about the risk of dining at restaurants,” the Ohio Restaurant Association wrote in their press release statement.

