79% of Americans Love Pumpkin Flavors All Year Long

While that may seem ridiculously early, a lot of people are perfectly find with it. In fact, it seems most folks would rather the PSL never go away, with a new survey finding that 79% of people say they’d be willing to sign a petition to have pumpkin spice flavor available all year.

Coffee is by far folks’ favorite pumpkin spice item, with 77% of people saying it’s their fave, but coffee certainly isn’t the only pumpkin flavored thing out there. Other pumpkin-spice flavor favorites include:

Cookies (46%)

Cereal (45%)

Marshmallows (40%)

Donuts (37%)

Yogurt (34%)

Cream cheese (34%)

Coffee creamer (33%)

Tea (30%)