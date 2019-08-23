79% of Americans Love Pumpkin Flavors All Year Long
That's a spicy survey!
August 23, 2019
While that may seem ridiculously early, a lot of people are perfectly find with it. In fact, it seems most folks would rather the PSL never go away, with a new survey finding that 79% of people say they’d be willing to sign a petition to have pumpkin spice flavor available all year.
Coffee is by far folks’ favorite pumpkin spice item, with 77% of people saying it’s their fave, but coffee certainly isn’t the only pumpkin flavored thing out there. Other pumpkin-spice flavor favorites include:
Cookies (46%)
Cereal (45%)
Marshmallows (40%)
Donuts (37%)
Yogurt (34%)
Cream cheese (34%)
Coffee creamer (33%)
Tea (30%)