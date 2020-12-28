73% of Americans Are Making Financial Resolutions For 2021

73% of Americans are making resolutions about being smarter with money in the New Year according to SWNS Digital's new study!

For many, it’s because 2020 was a pretty bad year for them financially.

In fact, 47% describe the year as difficult financially.

Not surprisingly, 53% of people say the pandemic was responsible for their bad financial situation.

49% were paying more bills

42% had medical expenses

34% had some sort of income loss

23% were laid off or furloughed

And for 59% of people, they simply sent more money out of boredom during lockdown.

So, what sort of financial resolutions are people planning to make for 2021? They include: