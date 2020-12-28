73% of Americans Are Making Financial Resolutions For 2021

3/4 are looking to be better with their money

December 28, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
73% of Americans are making resolutions about being smarter with money in the New Year according to SWNS Digital's new study! 

For many, it’s because 2020 was a pretty bad year for them financially.

  • In fact, 47% describe the year as difficult financially.
  • Not surprisingly, 53% of people say the pandemic was responsible for their bad financial situation.
  • 49% were paying more bills
  • 42% had medical expenses
  • 34% had some sort of income loss
  • 23% were laid off or furloughed
  • And for 59% of people, they simply sent more money out of boredom during lockdown.

So, what sort of financial resolutions are people planning to make for 2021? They include:

  • Getting out of debt (38%)
  • Removing unnecessary bills (33%)
  • Seek out more deals/coupons (33%)
  • Spending money more wisely (33%)
  • Using a savings app (30%)
