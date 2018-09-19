"700 Wins" - A Song For Jen Toohey by Producer Matt
SEVEN ZERO ZEROOOO SEVEN ZERO ZEROOOOO
September 19, 2018
Jen Toohey got her 700th win in Trump Toohey today! How crazy is that? To celebrate, Producer Matt whipped up a special song for Jen as a present for the accomplishment!
