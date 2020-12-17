70% of Christmas Party Hosts Are Relieved They Won't Be Hosting This Year

That's WILD!

December 17, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Christmas 102
Jen & Tim Show

Digitalhub recently conducted a seurvey and found that 7 in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host extravagant holiday parties! 

Check out the full article here.

Digitalhub asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans who celebrate a winter holiday about how they’ll be celebrating the holidays this year due to the COVID-19. Here's some more highlights:

  • 56% say they'll miss the parties
  • 52% admit that the get 'cozy' with people to get holiday treats and goodies
  • ~33% admit to talking to a distant relative more ahead of a holiday to snag goodies

Rest up this year, and Christmas 2021 will definitely a be a rager!

Tags: 
Christmas
jen and tim show
data
poll

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Hoyen from UH Rainbow Answers Our Vaccine Questions WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes