70% of Christmas Party Hosts Are Relieved They Won't Be Hosting This Year

Digitalhub recently conducted a seurvey and found that 7 in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host extravagant holiday parties!

Check out the full article here.

Digitalhub asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans who celebrate a winter holiday about how they’ll be celebrating the holidays this year due to the COVID-19. Here's some more highlights:

56% say they'll miss the parties

52% admit that the get 'cozy' with people to get holiday treats and goodies

~33% admit to talking to a distant relative more ahead of a holiday to snag goodies

Rest up this year, and Christmas 2021 will definitely a be a rager!