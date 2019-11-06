61% Of People Are Willing To 'Acquire Debt' For The Holidays

A new CreditCards.com survey finds:

61% of people with credit card debt are willing to go into more debt during the holiday season.

52% of Millennials say they’ll add to their debt over the holidays, while only 49% of Gen Xers and 34% of Baby Boomers say the same.

51% of debt holders believe the holidays are a good reason to increase their debt, something only 26% of those without debt say.

So, why are people willing to go into more debt for the holidays. Well, the survey notes: