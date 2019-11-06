50% of Americans Are Stressed Out By Their Commute

  • 50% of Americans say their commute to and from work is stressful.
  • 45% say their commute is too long, which is up from 30% in 2017.
  • On average, Americans spend 48.37 minutes getting to and from work each day.
  • 19% of people say their commute takes more than an hour.
  • Of the U.S. cities surveyed, folks in Miami, San Diego and Austin are the most stressed out by their commute.
  • Workers in Los Angeles (65%), as well as Austin and Miami (62%) are most likely to say their commute is too long.
  • Folks in Washington, DC actually have the longest commute of those surveyed, 65.84 minutes, followed by New Yorkers (60.80) and those in Houston (59.15). 
