45th Annual Cleveland International Film Festival; Happening Virtually From April 7-20th 2020

The organizers and staff of the Cleveland International Film Festival decided that the 45th annual festival will take place completely virtually starting on April 7th through April 20th.

Reason? Well because of COVID-19 of course! Given the state of entertainment, and for the best interest of all those involved, virtual makes the most sense.

“We are very much looking forward to building on the success of CIFF44 Streams, during which our audience proved that an online Festival is not only an option, but also the newest component to making CIFF the best and most accessible experience for our incredible patrons,” said CIFF Board President Chris Blake.

Playhouse Square, the new home of the Cleveland International Film Festival, will host in 2022.

There will be hundreds of films, post-film conversations and Q&As with filmmakers, balloting awards and more which will have a full experience even for a virtual event.