4 New Flavors of Oreos Coming Out This Year!

The Jen and Tim Show has a long history with trying Oreo flavors. And four new flavors have been announced and oh goodness do they look amazing:

Oreo Thins Latte - This one’s for the coffee addicts out there and it hits stores in June.

Marshmallow Moon Oreos - To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, we’re getting an Oreo with purple marshmallow creme inside cookies with a trio of lunar-inspired designs. Look for these in mid-June in a package that glows in the dark and comes with stickers!

Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos - Combining one of your favorite Baskin Robbins ice cream flavors with Oreos is a dream come true, but we’ll have to wait until mid-July to taste these.

Maple Creme Oreos - Summer hasn’t even started yet, but when it’s ending and the days start to cool down, we’ll be ready for this fall-ish flavor. In late August we’ll be able to find these Oreos, with maple creme sandwiched between two golden cookies. It’s a long time to wait, but we hope it’ll be worth it.

Which one looks the best?