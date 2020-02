2020 Summer of Stars Concert List

Here's a list of who is coming to Cleveland this summer (updated: February 11th 2020)

- June 12: James Taylor & Jackson Browne at Blossom Music Center

- June 14: Alice Cooper with Tesla and Lita Ford at Blossom Music Center

- June 18: Maroon 5 with Meghan Trainor at Blossom Music Center

- June 19: Rolling Stones at FirstEnergy Stadium

- June 21: Halsey at Blossom Music Center

- June 23: Dave Matthews Band at Blossom Music Center

- June 30: Journey at Blossom Music Center

- July 3: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett at FirstEnergy Stadium

- July 10-12: Limp Bizkit, Weezer, Blink-182 headline INKcarceration Festival in Mansfield

- July 14: Hall & Oates at Blossom Music Center

- July 14: David Gray at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

- July 15: Harry Styles at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- July 19: Kidz Bop Live tour at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

- July 21: Rod Stewart at Blossom Music Center

- July 22: Doobie Brothers at Blossom Music Center

- July 23: Alanis Morissette at Blossom Music Center

- July 24: Tim McGraw at Blossom Music Center

- July 28: Janet Jackson at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

- July 28: Backstreet Boys at Blossom Music Center

- July 29: Foreigner, Kansas and Europe at Blossom Music Center

- July 29: Rage Against The Machine at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

- Aug. 4: Nickelback at Blossom Music Center

- Aug. 6: Chris Stapleton at Blossom Music Center

- Aug. 12: Sammy Hagar and Whitesnake at Blossom Music Center

- Aug. 12: Goo Goo Dolls at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

- Aug. 14: Justin Bieber at FirstEnergy Stadium

- Aug. 18: Black Crowes at Blossom Music Center

- Aug. 20: Sam Hunt at Blossom Music Center

- Aug. 21: Disturbed at Blossom Music Center

- Aug. 25: Matchbox Twenty at Blossom Music Center

- Sept. 4: Rascal Flatts at Blossom Music Center

- Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band at Blossom Music Center

- Sept. 18: Brooks & Dunn at Blossom Music Center