The 2019 Tony Award's were Awesome!

James Corden was absolutely marvelous as host of the 2019 Tony Award's, but this award show is alway's more about the actual winners than the host. Here's some notable winners from last nights show.

Best Musical: Hadestown

Best Original Score: Hadestown

Best Play: The Ferryman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Bryan Cranston for Network

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Santino Fontana for Tootsie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J Block for the Cher Show