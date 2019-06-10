The 2019 Tony Award's were Awesome!
The Tony Award's did not disappoint
James Corden was absolutely marvelous as host of the 2019 Tony Award's, but this award show is alway's more about the actual winners than the host. Here's some notable winners from last nights show.
Best Musical: Hadestown
Best Original Score: Hadestown
Best Play: The Ferryman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Bryan Cranston for Network
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Santino Fontana for Tootsie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J Block for the Cher Show
