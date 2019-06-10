The 2019 Tony Award's were Awesome!

The Tony Award's did not disappoint

June 10, 2019
Adam Calaitzis

James Corden was absolutely marvelous as host of the 2019 Tony Award's, but this award show is alway's more about the actual winners than the host. Here's some notable winners from last nights show. 

Best Musical: Hadestown

We have a winner! The 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical goes to Hadestown. . . . #TonyAwards #TonyAwardWinner #Broadway #Hadestown @Hadestown

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

Best Original Score: Hadestown

Best Play: The Ferryman

It’s here: the winner for Best Play! The 2019 Tony Award goes to The Ferryman, written by Jez Butterworth. . . . #TonyAwards #TonyAwardWinner #Broadway #TheFerryman @theferrymanbway

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Bryan Cranston for Network

Congratulations to our incredible winner for Best Lead Actor in a Play:Bryan Cranston for Network . . . #TonyAwards #TonyAwardWinner #Broadway #Network @networkbway #BryanCranston @bryancranston

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery

A performance we’ll never forget! The winner of Best Lead Actress in a Play is Elaine May for The Waverly Gallery. . . . #TonyAwards #TonyAwardWinner #Broadway #TheWaverlyGallery #WaverlyGalleryBway @waverlygallerybway #ElaineMay

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Santino Fontana for Tootsie

Announcing the winner of Best Lead Actor in a Musical! Santino Fontana for Tootsie . . . #TonyAwards #TonyAwardWinner #Broadway #Tootsie @tootsiemusical #santinofontana @santinofontana

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Stephanie J Block for the Cher Show

A legendary performance! The winner of Lead Actress in a Musical is Stephanie J. Block for The Cher Show. . . . #TonyAwards #TonyAwardWinner #Broadway #TheCherShow @thechershow #stephaniejblock @stephaniejblock

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

Incredible flower wall by @passionroses -- Red Carpet beginning soon at @radiocitymusichall! #tonyawards

A post shared by The Tony Awards (@thetonyawards) on

 

 

 

