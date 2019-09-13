2019 Ohio Report Cards Out

The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released 2019 report cards for the state’s school districts and schools.

Solon, Rocky River and Chagrin Falls rank first, second and third in the state. Also in the top 10? Beachwood at No. 6, Brecksville-Broadview Heights at No. 7 and Bay Village at No. 10.

Other notables? Avon Lake, Cuyahoga Heights, Orange and Westlake were new Northeast Ohio school districts to get overall A grades this year - they all had Bs last year.

The West Geauga schools fell from an A to a B. The overall Cleveland school district jumped up from a F to a D. And East Cleveland also had the lowest test scores in all of Ohio.

Check out where your district/school is here!