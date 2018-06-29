2018 Cleveland Fireworks Schedule!

JUNE 30th

Brunswick: Brunswick High School, 10:30pm

Fairview Park: Bohlken Park, Dusk

Jackson Township: 7660 Fulton Drive, Dusk

Kent: Downtown Kent, 10pm

Mayfield Heights, The Grove, 10pm (Rain date is 7/1)

Portage Lakes, New State Park Beach and Lake, 10pm

JULY 1ST

Brecksville: Brecksville Home Days, 10pm

Conneaut: Lakeview Park, 10pm

Warrensville Heights: Warrensville Heights High School, Dusk

North Olmstead: Great Northern Mall (7pm-dusk)

JULY 2nd

Boardman – Boardman Park, 8pm

JULY 3rd

Auburn Township: Kenston High School, Dusk

Avon Lake: Weiss Field 6pm-10:30pm

Bratenahl: Village Park, Dusk

Canton: McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, 9pm

Chardon: Chardon High School, Dusk

Elyria: West Park, Dusk

Hiram: Hiram College, 9:30pm

Independence: Elmwood Park, 7-10pm

Massillon: Tommy Henrich Boulevard, 9:30pm

Medina: Medina High School

North Ridgeville: South Central Park, 7pm-9:30pm

Solon: Solon Community Park, Dusk

Twinsburg: Perici Amphitheater, 7-11pm

Wadsworth: Downtown, 7-10:30pm

JULY 4th:

Alliance: Silver Park, Dusk

Akron: Main Street, 9:45

Ashland: Community Stadium, dusk

Aurora: Aurora West Pioneer Ballfields, 9:45pm

Avon: Sprenger Stadium, following Lake Erie Crushers game which starts at 7:05

Bay Village: Cahoon Park, 9:45pm

Berea: Coe Lake, 10pm

Cleveland: Flats, Dusk

Eastlake: Classic Park, 7:30-10:30pm

Fairlawn: Bicentennial Park, 10pm

Geneva on the Lake, Golf Course, 10pm

Lakeside: dock, 9:45

Lakewood: Lakewood Park, 9:30pm

Lorain: Mile Long Pier, 10pm

Mentor: Civic Centrer Park, 8pm

Newton Falls, City Park, 10pm

North Canton, 7th Street, 7-10pm

Norwalk: Huron County Fairgrounds, 9pm

Oberlin: Oberlin Rec Complex, Dusk

Port Clinton: Water Works Park , 10pm

Spencer: Firestone Park, Dusk

Strongsville: Foltz Athletic Fields, 10pm

Valley City: Mill Stream Park, Dusk

Warren: W.D. Packard Music Hall, 8pm

Westlake: Clague Park, Dusk

Willowick: Classic Park 7:30-10:30pm

Willoughby: South High School, 9:45pm

Wooster, Kinney Building, 10pm

JULY 6th

Cleveland, Mall B, Concert at 9, Fireworks after 10

Hudson, Barlow Farm Park, 10pm

Painesville, Painesville Speedway, after the races

Progressive Field, After the game, 7:10pm

JULY 7th

Middleburg Heights: Central Park, 9:30pm

Orrville, Downtown, 10:15pm

JULY 8th

Fairport Harbor: Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach, Dusk

