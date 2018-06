The 2018 Browns Training Camp Schedule Is Released!

Check out the scheudle for the Browns FREE PUBLIC practices. You can get tickets and details from the Browns website here!

• Thursday, July 26 – 2:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 27 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Saturday, July 28 – 2:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 29 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Monday, July 30 – 2:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 31 – no practice

• Wednesday, Aug. 1 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 2 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 3 – 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 4 – 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Aug. 5 – no practice

• Monday, Aug. 6 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 7 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 8 – no practice

• Thursday, Aug. 9 – P1: at New York Giants, 7:00 p.m., News 5

• Friday, Aug. 10 – no practice

• Saturday, Aug. 11 – no practice

• Sunday, Aug. 12 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 13 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 14 – 3:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 15 – 2:35 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 16 – no practice

• Friday, Aug. 17 – P2: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., News 5

• Saturday, Aug. 18 – no practice

Gates open up a hour prior and remember to enter from the Beech Street enterance if you go!