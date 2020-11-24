102 Fun Things To Do With Your Family

The Star airstaff put together a list of 102 things to do with your family this holiday season (safely).

1.Check out The Great Lakes Science Center. http://WWW.GreatScience.com for more info

2.Create a Holiday Scavenger Hunt in your neighborhood.

3.Organize a Thanksgiving 5K in your neighborhood that each family can do at their leisure. Donate canned goods at the starting line

4.Go to a drive-in movie at The Auto-Rama in North Ridgeville

5.Drive Thru Holiday Lights – Located at the Medina County Fairgrounds, November 27-29, and December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-30.

6.Kringle's Inventionasium is virtual this year, and he'll do an e-visit with your kids. Get more info at http://WWW.MrKringle.com

7.Listen to Star 102. Playing Christmas music 24/7 through Christmas day

8.Look at the amazing Christmas light display on Crown Point Parkway in Strongsville

9.Schedule an appointment at the Cleveland Metroparks Toboggan Chutes. 440-572-9990

10.Watch The Christmas Chronicles Part 2 on Netflix starting November 25th

11.Akron Zoo's Wild Lights.. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-23 & 26-30, 2020; 5pm-9pm

12.Wild Winter Lights at the Zoo

13.Family car ride to look at Christmas lights

14.Bundle up and visit one of our beautiful Metroparks for a hike

15.Karaoke night at home to Christmas Songs on Star 102

16. Bake/Craft something for your friends, wrap it up, and play “Santa for a Day!” Deliver all the goodies to your loved ones (socially distant-ly, of course),

17.Build a fire and roast marshmallows and have hot chocolate in the backyard

18. Gather some tree branches/pine branches/get some holly berries, whip out your glue gun and make your own homemade wreath for the front door

19.Play the “Saran Wrap Ball” Christmas Game! (If you’ve never heard of it, directions here: https://awesomejelly.com/the-saran-wrap-ball-christmas-party-game-is-a-s... )

20. Create a board game with the family

21.Try a recipe from an old cookbook

22. Hide and Seek

23.Put on a play in the living room

24. Write a "shared story" - one person starts, next person continues a new page, then the next, etc...

25. Visit the Greater Cleveland Aquarium Virtually

26. Visit the Christmas Story House

27. Make a fort with blankets, pillows and books.

28. Plant an indoor garden

29. Make your own indoor bowling with 2-liter bottles

30. Interview your grandparents.

31.Start a family book club

32. Clean up and get organized

33. take a socially distant guided walking tour downtown Cleveland

34.Visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Museum.

35. Visit Deck The Halls Display at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

36.Visits the Shipyards Holiday Express- Trolley Light Tours

37. Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

38. Make an indoor hopscotch course with tape

39.Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm & Village

40. Breakfast with Mr. Kringle at Burnham Restaurant at Hilton Downtown

41. Ice Skating at Crocker Park

42. North coast Christmas Lights and photos with Santa at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Avon Lake

43. Have an indoor snowball fight with fake snowballs

44. make and decorate your own gingerbread house

45. solve a crossword puzzle

46. Put together a puzzle

47. Journal

48. Learn a foreign language

49. Look at cute dog or cat pictures

50. Give yourself a manicure or pedicure

51. Meditate

52. Learn Calligraphy

53. Learn to Knit or crochet

54. take a bubble bath

55. Learn how to braid hair

56. rearrange your sock drawer

57. Make a family Tik Tok

58. rearrange your furniture

59. Memorize the periodic table

60. Practice shuffling playing cards

61. Learn a new dance style

62. Learn to type faster

63. teach yourself to do tasks with your non-dominate hand. (writing, brushing teeth, combing hair)

64. Sleep

65. stretch

66. Look at the stars

67. water your plants

68. Teach your dog a new trick

69. Create a scrapbook or go through old pictures and organize them

70. Learn to code

71. Blow up balloons and play balloon tennis

72. Pull out the Legos and build

73. Play I spy

74. create a bird feeder

75. build an indoor obstacle course

76. Learn to juggle

77. Learn your name in sign language

78. Make Holiday Cards for local nursing homes, hospitals etc.

80. Go to the Drive -in to see a movie

81. Learn a new card game

82. Play video games

83. Walk your dog or your neighbor’s dog

84. Go for a bike ride

85. Explore the Cleveland Metroparks

86. Make a Bucket List for the Summer

87. Make Friendship Bracelets

88. Clean out your computer

89. Learn to sew

90. Organize your pens, pencils, crayons and markers

91. Make Thank you notes for Front Line Workers

92. Find New Recipes to family meals to make together

93. Make Smores inside or outside

94. Chalk on your driveway

95. Decorate for the Holidays

96. Clean out your phone, computer or iPad

97. Upload your favorite photos to a hard Drive

98.Watch your favorite Childhood show

99. have a family photo shoot

100. Make Slime

101. Have a Costume Party

102. Take a Virtual Class