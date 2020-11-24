102 Fun Things To Do With Your Family
And Stay Safe
The Star airstaff put together a list of 102 things to do with your family this holiday season (safely).
1.Check out The Great Lakes Science Center. http://WWW.GreatScience.com for more info
2.Create a Holiday Scavenger Hunt in your neighborhood.
3.Organize a Thanksgiving 5K in your neighborhood that each family can do at their leisure. Donate canned goods at the starting line
4.Go to a drive-in movie at The Auto-Rama in North Ridgeville
5.Drive Thru Holiday Lights – Located at the Medina County Fairgrounds, November 27-29, and December 4-6, 11-13, and 18-30.
6.Kringle's Inventionasium is virtual this year, and he'll do an e-visit with your kids. Get more info at http://WWW.MrKringle.com
7.Listen to Star 102. Playing Christmas music 24/7 through Christmas day
8.Look at the amazing Christmas light display on Crown Point Parkway in Strongsville
9.Schedule an appointment at the Cleveland Metroparks Toboggan Chutes. 440-572-9990
10.Watch The Christmas Chronicles Part 2 on Netflix starting November 25th
11.Akron Zoo's Wild Lights.. Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-23 & 26-30, 2020; 5pm-9pm
12.Wild Winter Lights at the Zoo
13.Family car ride to look at Christmas lights
14.Bundle up and visit one of our beautiful Metroparks for a hike
15.Karaoke night at home to Christmas Songs on Star 102
16. Bake/Craft something for your friends, wrap it up, and play “Santa for a Day!” Deliver all the goodies to your loved ones (socially distant-ly, of course),
17.Build a fire and roast marshmallows and have hot chocolate in the backyard
18. Gather some tree branches/pine branches/get some holly berries, whip out your glue gun and make your own homemade wreath for the front door
19.Play the “Saran Wrap Ball” Christmas Game! (If you’ve never heard of it, directions here: https://awesomejelly.com/the-saran-wrap-ball-christmas-party-game-is-a-s... )
20. Create a board game with the family
21.Try a recipe from an old cookbook
22. Hide and Seek
23.Put on a play in the living room
24. Write a "shared story" - one person starts, next person continues a new page, then the next, etc...
25. Visit the Greater Cleveland Aquarium Virtually
26. Visit the Christmas Story House
27. Make a fort with blankets, pillows and books.
28. Plant an indoor garden
29. Make your own indoor bowling with 2-liter bottles
30. Interview your grandparents.
31.Start a family book club
32. Clean up and get organized
33. take a socially distant guided walking tour downtown Cleveland
34.Visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Museum.
35. Visit Deck The Halls Display at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
36.Visits the Shipyards Holiday Express- Trolley Light Tours
37. Wildlife Rescue: Miracles in Conservation at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
38. Make an indoor hopscotch course with tape
39.Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm & Village
40. Breakfast with Mr. Kringle at Burnham Restaurant at Hilton Downtown
41. Ice Skating at Crocker Park
42. North coast Christmas Lights and photos with Santa at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Avon Lake
43. Have an indoor snowball fight with fake snowballs
44. make and decorate your own gingerbread house
45. solve a crossword puzzle
46. Put together a puzzle
47. Journal
48. Learn a foreign language
49. Look at cute dog or cat pictures
50. Give yourself a manicure or pedicure
51. Meditate
52. Learn Calligraphy
53. Learn to Knit or crochet
54. take a bubble bath
55. Learn how to braid hair
56. rearrange your sock drawer
57. Make a family Tik Tok
58. rearrange your furniture
59. Memorize the periodic table
60. Practice shuffling playing cards
61. Learn a new dance style
62. Learn to type faster
63. teach yourself to do tasks with your non-dominate hand. (writing, brushing teeth, combing hair)
64. Sleep
65. stretch
66. Look at the stars
67. water your plants
68. Teach your dog a new trick
69. Create a scrapbook or go through old pictures and organize them
70. Learn to code
71. Blow up balloons and play balloon tennis
72. Pull out the Legos and build
73. Play I spy
74. create a bird feeder
75. build an indoor obstacle course
76. Learn to juggle
77. Learn your name in sign language
78. Make Holiday Cards for local nursing homes, hospitals etc.
80. Go to the Drive -in to see a movie
81. Learn a new card game
82. Play video games
83. Walk your dog or your neighbor’s dog
84. Go for a bike ride
85. Explore the Cleveland Metroparks
86. Make a Bucket List for the Summer
87. Make Friendship Bracelets
88. Clean out your computer
89. Learn to sew
90. Organize your pens, pencils, crayons and markers
91. Make Thank you notes for Front Line Workers
92. Find New Recipes to family meals to make together
93. Make Smores inside or outside
94. Chalk on your driveway
95. Decorate for the Holidays
96. Clean out your phone, computer or iPad
97. Upload your favorite photos to a hard Drive
98.Watch your favorite Childhood show
99. have a family photo shoot
100. Make Slime
101. Have a Costume Party
102. Take a Virtual Class