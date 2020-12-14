“GoT” Prequel Continues Taking Shape

Fans are getting closer to that “Game of Thrones” prequel. HBO’s upcoming series “House of the Dragon” is starting to take shape, adding three more names to the cast.

The latest to join the cast are former “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys’ younger brother who “possesses the true blood of the dragon,” while Cooke will play Alicent Hightower and D’Arcy will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The “Game of Thrones” prequel is set for a 2022 release, based on George R.R. Martin’s companion novel “Fire & Blood” set 300 years before the events of the original series.