“Game Of Thrones” Props Up For Auction After Studio Forced To Close

Duh Duh Dun Dun Duh Duh (supposed to be the theme music)

August 18, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
HBO Announces 'Game of Thrones' Documentary to End the Iconic Series

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

Now’s your chance to own a piece of “Game Of Thrones.” Props from the actual set of the HBO show, which had its finale last year, are going up for auction as the veteran studio that made them is forced to shut down.

Ian Westbrook founded 3D Creations in 1985, and besides “Game Of Thrones” has worked on franchises like “Pirates of the Caribbean.” But his studio has been hit hard by coronavirus, and he’s auctioning off all of his wares as he’s forced to shut down.

The silver lining of the closure is that fans have a chance to get their hands on genuine pieces of “Game Of Thrones” history. That includes dragon eggs, Daenerys Targaryen’s wigs, pirate gear and more. Check out the lot and do your bidding starting August 26th HERE.

Tags: 
Game of Thrones

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows Talks COVID-19 and Sporting Events WDOKFM: On-Demand
Toohey Trumps Toohey! Jen vs. Joe, August 7th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mama Toohey Calls In Regarding Toohey Trumps Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
Fox 8's Lou Maglio Shares His Fondest Memories of Dick Goddard On The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks COVID-19 Antibodies Tests, Vaccine and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes