‘American Pickers’ Coming To Ohio This October

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz from "American Pickers" are coming to Ohio this October (unless COVID-19 postpones it). Even with COVID-19, the duo is "excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking.”

They're looking for “leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them,” and are interested in “sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.”

Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection (with photos) to americanpickers@cineflix.com. You may also call 1-855-OLD-RUST.