Get Free McDonald’s With $1 Minimum App Purchase; Happening Daily Through 12/24

A good way to close out 2020!

December 15, 2020
Jen Myers
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

McDonald’s is celebrating the holidays of 2020 by giving away favorite menu items of classic holiday characters every day of the week from now through Christmas Eve. To get the freebie, make an in-app purchase of at least $1 to grab the following deals (and remember, you have to spend $1):

Today/December 15th – The Abdominable Snow Monster – get a free Big Mac

December 16th – The Grinch – get a free EggMcMuffin

December 17th – John McClane – get a free McDouble

December 18th – Rudolph – get a free medium

December 19th – Gizmo – get a free 6-piece order of McNuggets

December 20th – Buddy the Elf – get free Hotcakes

December 21st – Scrooge – get free any size hot or iced coffee

December 22nd – Frosty the Snowman –get a free any size McFlurry

December 23rd – get a free Bakery Item (Cinnamon Roll, Apple Fritter or Blueberry Muffin)

December 24th – Santa Claus – get a free 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies—no purchase necessary on this offer—Merry Christmas!

Tags: 
mcdonalds

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards Talks Vaccines and What To Expect WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes