Get Free McDonald’s With $1 Minimum App Purchase; Happening Daily Through 12/24
A good way to close out 2020!
McDonald’s is celebrating the holidays of 2020 by giving away favorite menu items of classic holiday characters every day of the week from now through Christmas Eve. To get the freebie, make an in-app purchase of at least $1 to grab the following deals (and remember, you have to spend $1):
Today/December 15th – The Abdominable Snow Monster – get a free Big Mac
December 16th – The Grinch – get a free EggMcMuffin
December 17th – John McClane – get a free McDouble
December 18th – Rudolph – get a free medium
December 19th – Gizmo – get a free 6-piece order of McNuggets
December 20th – Buddy the Elf – get free Hotcakes
December 21st – Scrooge – get free any size hot or iced coffee
December 22nd – Frosty the Snowman –get a free any size McFlurry
December 23rd – get a free Bakery Item (Cinnamon Roll, Apple Fritter or Blueberry Muffin)
December 24th – Santa Claus – get a free 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies—no purchase necessary on this offer—Merry Christmas!