Get Free McDonald’s With $1 Minimum App Purchase; Happening Daily Through 12/24

McDonald’s is celebrating the holidays of 2020 by giving away favorite menu items of classic holiday characters every day of the week from now through Christmas Eve. To get the freebie, make an in-app purchase of at least $1 to grab the following deals (and remember, you have to spend $1):

Today/December 15th – The Abdominable Snow Monster – get a free Big Mac

December 16th – The Grinch – get a free EggMcMuffin

December 17th – John McClane – get a free McDouble

December 18th – Rudolph – get a free medium

December 19th – Gizmo – get a free 6-piece order of McNuggets

December 20th – Buddy the Elf – get free Hotcakes

December 21st – Scrooge – get free any size hot or iced coffee

December 22nd – Frosty the Snowman –get a free any size McFlurry

December 23rd – get a free Bakery Item (Cinnamon Roll, Apple Fritter or Blueberry Muffin)

December 24th – Santa Claus – get a free 2-pack or 3-pack Chocolate Chip Cookies—no purchase necessary on this offer—Merry Christmas!