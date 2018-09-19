It's National Cheeseburger Day. Here Are All The Deals In THE LAND

(Updated 9-19-18. This was actually yesterday, but the deal on the bottom is going on all month long)

Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Here are all the places in Cleveland having deals if you're jonesin' for a burger on this Hump Day!

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions/B-Lux Grill and Bar: Free water park day pass for a future visit with the purchase of an adult entree burger. The offer is only available at the Sandusky B-Lux Grill and Bar location and is only available for the first 500 customers who buy a burger entree.

IHOP - To Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, IHOP is giving away free … pancakes, of course. Buy any IHOP Ultimate Steakburger and you’ll get a free side of buttermilk pancakes or pumpkin spice pancakes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Red Robin - Buy a beverage, get a signature Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5 today at participating locations.

Ruby Tuesday - So Connected members get a free burger with the purchase of an entree September 18th and 19th, so sign up if you haven’t already.

Wendy’s - The fast food chain is giving away Single hamburgers through September 30th, you just need to download the Wendy’s app to redeem the digital coupon for the deal. And the best part? You can use it once a day until the end of the month.