InCuya Announces Set Times and Festival Layout

August 8, 2018
Categories: 
Music

CLEVELAND, OHIO– (AUGUST 8, 2018) InCuya Music Festival has announced the set times and event layout for this month’s inaugural celebration. Located on Malls B and C, Twenty-five artists are scheduled to appear at the first-ever downtown Cleveland music festival.

Single day, weekend, VIP and hotel packages are on-sale now at www.InCuya.com or at The Agora Box Office. InCuya is produced by the Cleveland Concert Company and AEG Presents and is proud to be in association with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the City of Cleveland and Destination Cleveland.

