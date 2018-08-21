InCuya Music Festival Road Closures Announced

InCuya Music Festival to Open in Downtown Cleveland This Weekend

Road Closures Announced for Days Before and During Festival

The City of Cleveland is excited to host the InCuya Music Festival in the mall areas of Downtown Cleveland from Aug. 25-26. The highly anticipated event – in collaboration with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, City of Cleveland, Destination Cleveland and others – is expected to draw a high number of attendees.

For the safety of festival-goers and other Downtown visitors, the Division of Police has announced that the following road closures will be in effect:

Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. through Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 26 from 4 a.m. through Aug. 27 at 7 a.m.

East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street

St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street

Lakeside Avenue reduced to one lane westbound from East 6th Street to Ontario Street

Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. through Monday Aug. 26 at 4 a.m.

Lakeside Avenue from East 6th Street to Ontario Street

St. Clair Avenue from after Marriott Garage to Ontario Street

East Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

West Mall Drive from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

St. Clair Avenue will be closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street, Mall A Parking access only from East 6th Street

Lakeside Avenue closed between East 6th Street and Ontario Street

View set times and map of the festival here.

To learn more about the concert, visit incuya.com. Click here to view the map of road closures and other traffic information.