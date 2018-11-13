How Much Will the Average Person Spend Black Friday?

Are you ready to get all the amazing deals on Black Friday/Thanksgiving? Over the last week or so, more and more retailers have released their sales ads for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Related: 5 Things People Google Most Around Thanksgiving

Target was the first retailer to put their sales out last week right after Halloween.

Black Friday savings are on! --See @Target’s entire ad and start saving right this second (and all season long): https://t.co/YB4eJC7zSl. pic.twitter.com/iuT9GgoKZc — Target News (@TargetNews) November 1, 2018

More and more ads started rolling out after that including Walmart's Black Friday sales yesterday.

It's finally here! @Walmart's Black Friday 2018 ad just came out—here are all the deals: https://t.co/NQn8nyPzOZ pic.twitter.com/7JPmKiU2js — slickdeals (@slickdeals) November 8, 2018

It seems there are going to be lots of deals this year on technology like laptops, tablets, phones, and even flat screen TVs.

Are you planning to get some of the deals and get your shopping started on Black Friday? According to research, the average person will spend $520 on Black Friday! The study conducted by Slickdeals also found that half of the 2,000 people polled plan to go shopping on Thanksgiving/Black Friday!

As for the items people are most excited about scoring in Black Friday sales, here's the top 10 list:

Clothes 53%

Laptop/computer 47%

TV 37%

Jewelry 26%

Toys (Legos, etc.) 26%

iPhone 25%

Video games/console 25%

Smart Home Products (Amazon Echo, Google Home etc.) 24%

Cookware (pressure cooker, instant pot, etc.) 24%

iPad 18%

If you're looking to find the best deals, Black Friday Ads on Twitter always has the leaked ads before they go public.