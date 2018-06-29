The Food Channel

How to Make a Homemade Blueberry Lemonade With Fresh Mint

There is nothing like lemonade to cool you off on a hot day.

June 29, 2018

This festive lemonade is deliciously refreshing and makes an attractive addition to your table or picnic.

Check out the video recipe from The Food Channel here:

PREPARATION:

  1. Combine the lemonade concentrate in a large pitcher, at least 1 gallon.
  2. In a medium glass mixing bowl muddle mint, sugar, lemon juice together and pour into the pitcher.
  3. Add water and let rest in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (or overnight).
  4. Before serving, add blueberries, lemon halves and ice cubes to the pitcher. Stir to combine.

By the way, the term “muddle” simply refers to combining or mashing solid ingredients, usually in the bottom of a glass mixing bowl, before adding liquids.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 12-ounce cans frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
  • 4 lemons, juiced
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large bunches of mint, woody stems removed
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 pint fresh blueberries
  • 4 lemons, halved
  • 3 cups ice cubes
Tags: 
the food channel
recipes
Lemonade
drinks
blueberry

Upcoming Events

30 Jun
Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center Community Open House Lakewood Family Health Center
01 Jul
Liberty Fest at Crocker Park Crocker Park
01 Jul
Melissa Etheridge at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
07 Jul
The Crafted Food Beer and Music Festival Lincoln Park, Tremont
09 Jul
Wolstein Center Summer Job Fair Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University
View More Events