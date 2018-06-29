How to Make a Homemade Blueberry Lemonade With Fresh Mint

This festive lemonade is deliciously refreshing and makes an attractive addition to your table or picnic.



Check out the video recipe from The Food Channel here:



PREPARATION:

Combine the lemonade concentrate in a large pitcher, at least 1 gallon. In a medium glass mixing bowl muddle mint, sugar, lemon juice together and pour into the pitcher. Add water and let rest in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (or overnight). Before serving, add blueberries, lemon halves and ice cubes to the pitcher. Stir to combine.

By the way, the term “muddle” simply refers to combining or mashing solid ingredients, usually in the bottom of a glass mixing bowl, before adding liquids.

INGREDIENTS: