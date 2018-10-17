Hot Dudes With Kittens: The Instagram Account We Should All Be Following
"Like cats? Like hot dudes? Then this insta's for you!"
Ohhh the joys of the internet. Anything you want, you can find. Anything you don't want, yeah, you can find that too. Imagine my surprise when I found out there was an Instagram account strictly dedicated to good looking men holding kittens. What a combo! The account, hotdudeswithkittens, features, well, hot dudes with kittens.
Here's a glimpse at the content they post:
#hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #cute #catsofinstagram #instacute #instacat #menandcats #guyswithcats #instapic #instagram #igers #igdaily
--#hotdudeswithkittens #aww #cute #kitten #precious #hotguyswithcats #catsofinstagram #sundaymorning #sunday
#hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #aww #catsofinstagram Also.. only 2 more hours to get the t-shirt with the promo code! See link in bio :)
#hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #cute #cat #menandcats #guysandcats #socute #adorable #catsofinstagram
@ice__tea #hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #aww #cute #catsofinstagram #guyswithcats
Is there a better combo?