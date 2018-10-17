Hot Dudes With Kittens: The Instagram Account We Should All Be Following

"Like cats? Like hot dudes? Then this insta's for you!"

October 17, 2018

Ohhh the joys of the internet. Anything you want, you can find. Anything you don't want, yeah, you can find that too. Imagine my surprise when I found out there was an Instagram account strictly dedicated to good looking men holding kittens. What a combo! The account, hotdudeswithkittens, features, well, hot dudes with kittens.

Here's a glimpse at the content they post:

#hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #cute #catsofinstagram #instacute #instacat #menandcats #guyswithcats #instapic #instagram #igers #igdaily

A post shared by HotDudesWithKittens - Official (@hotdudeswithkittens) on

--#hotdudeswithkittens #aww #cute #kitten #precious #hotguyswithcats #catsofinstagram #sundaymorning #sunday

A post shared by HotDudesWithKittens - Official (@hotdudeswithkittens) on

#hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #aww #catsofinstagram Also.. only 2 more hours to get the t-shirt with the promo code! See link in bio :)

A post shared by HotDudesWithKittens - Official (@hotdudeswithkittens) on

That's a cute Kit{TEA} you have there -- ⛾

A post shared by HotDudesWithKittens - Official (@hotdudeswithkittens) on

#hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #cute #cat #menandcats #guysandcats #socute #adorable #catsofinstagram

A post shared by HotDudesWithKittens - Official (@hotdudeswithkittens) on

@ice__tea #hotdudeswithkittens #hotdudeswithcats #aww #cute #catsofinstagram #guyswithcats

A post shared by HotDudesWithKittens - Official (@hotdudeswithkittens) on

 

Is there a better combo?

Tags: 
Instagram
cats

