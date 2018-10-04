WATCH: Heroes Save Puppy Trapped In Hurricane Florence Flood

From the Humane Society of Missouri:

HSMO’s Disaster Response Team has safely returned from North Carolina! But not without performing one of the most dramatic and miraculous rescues we’ve ever encountered

The swift water rescue team had made three attempts to locate a house in which a dog had ridden out Hurricane Florence. On each attempt, the flood waters were too high. The team couldn’t locate the house.

On the third attempt, the water had receded enough to locate the house, and miraculously, the team heard barking coming from inside! They were able to successfully rescue the tiny Maltese – who had been floating on a couch inside the house since the storm and flooding hit.

Watch the incredible rescue below and, don't worry, know we are crying too.