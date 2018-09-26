LIST: Haunted Houses Around Cleveland And Northeast Ohio
Get your scare on this October!
September 26, 2018
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Look no further than these 15 frighteningly good options in northeast Ohio.
- 19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights
- 440-243-3327
- Sept. 21 - Nov. 3, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., with shortened hours Oct. 21, 25, 28: 7 - 10 p.m.
- Tickets: $23 - $38, group discounts available
Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory
- 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron
- 330-285-7000
- Sept. 21 - Nov. 3., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 6 - 9 p.m., Oct. 31 8 - 11 p.m., some hours vary
- Tickets: $25-$30, group discounts and promotions available
Lake Eerie FearFest and Ghostly Manor
- 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky
- 419-626-4467
- Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 - 11:30, select Sundays and Oct. 31, 7:30 - 9:30
- Tickets: $15-$35
Haunted Hay Maze at Pumpkin Fest
- 33775 Hiram Trail, Chagrin Falls
- 216-831-5045
- Oct. 14, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tickets: $5 for entry to festival, $25 for all-day activity wristband. Free admission for kids 12 and under.
- 1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria
- 440-655-0016
- Sept. 21 - Nov. 3, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 7-10 p.m. Some Thursdays.
- Tickets: $20-$35
- 4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton. Parking lot entrances on East side of building.
- 330-455-3327
- Sept. 21-Nov.3, Select Thursdays 7-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 6-9 p.m.
- Tickets: $25-$30, $5 for parking
Spooky Ranch at Rockin' - 'R'- Ranch
- 19066 E. River Rd., Columbia Station
- 440-236-5454
- Sept. 21 - Oct. 28, Fridays and Saturdays 7 - 12 a.m., select Sundays and Thursdays 7 - 10 p.m.
- Tickets: $15-$25
- 2250 Barlow Rd., Hudson
- 877-999-4679
- Sept. 21- Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays and Oct. 31 7:30-10 p.m.
- Tickets: $6 kids, $12 adults
- 1145 West Steel Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223
- 330-576-6501
- Hours & dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 28. Fridays 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Closed Sunday, Sept. 30.
- Tickets: $19 - $28
- 1010 Towpath Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147
- 440-526-9148
- Sept. 14 - Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays in October 8-10 p.m.
- Tickets: $20 full evening, $15 after 10 p.m., $10 Sunday tickets
- 7665 Lafayette Road, SR 42 Lodi, 44254
- 330-948-1476
- Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. Dates and hours subject to change.
- Tickets: Children age six-10 $15, Adults $20. Cash only.
- 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, 44905
- 419-522-2644
- Sept. 28-Nov. 4, Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. - 12 a.m., Thursdays 6 - 11 p.m., Sundays 6 - 10 p.m.
- Tickets: $18
- 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky, 44870
- 419-627-2350
- Sept. 14-Oct. 27, Fridays 6 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. , Sundays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday, Oct. 7 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)
- Tickets: $43 single day admission, $79 two-day admission
- 1662 Medina Road, Medina
- 330-239-FEAR
- Sept. 14-Nov. 3., Fridays 7 p.m.-midnight, Saturdays 7 p.m.-midnight
- Oct. 7-Oct. 28 also open Sundays 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Halloween 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Tickets: $28-38, group discounts available
Ghoul Brothers House Of Horrors
- 3235 Manchester Road, Unit X, Akron
- 330-818-5040
- Sept 28-29, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
- October 5-28, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Sundays and Oct. 31 7:30-10 p.m.
- Nov. 2-3, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $17 general admission, group and family discounts available