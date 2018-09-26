LIST: Haunted Houses Around Cleveland And Northeast Ohio

Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Look no further than these 15 frighteningly good options in northeast Ohio.

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

440-243-3327

Sept. 21 - Nov. 3, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., with shortened hours Oct. 21, 25, 28: 7 - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $38, group discounts available

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory

1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron

330-285-7000

Sept. 21 - Nov. 3., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 6 - 9 p.m., Oct. 31 8 - 11 p.m., some hours vary

Tickets: $25-$30, group discounts and promotions available

Lake Eerie FearFest and Ghostly Manor

3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky

419-626-4467

Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 - 11:30, select Sundays and Oct. 31, 7:30 - 9:30

Tickets: $15-$35

Haunted Hay Maze at Pumpkin Fest

33775 Hiram Trail, Chagrin Falls

216-831-5045

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for entry to festival, $25 for all-day activity wristband. Free admission for kids 12 and under.

Hauntville

1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria

440-655-0016

Sept. 21 - Nov. 3, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 7-10 p.m. Some Thursdays.

Tickets: $20-$35

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton. Parking lot entrances on East side of building.

330-455-3327

Sept. 21-Nov.3, Select Thursdays 7-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: $25-$30, $5 for parking

Spooky Ranch at Rockin' - 'R'- Ranch

19066 E. River Rd., Columbia Station

440-236-5454

Sept. 21 - Oct. 28, Fridays and Saturdays 7 - 12 a.m., select Sundays and Thursdays 7 - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $15-$25

Hudson Haunted House

2250 Barlow Rd., Hudson

877-999-4679

Sept. 21- Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays and Oct. 31 7:30-10 p.m.

Tickets: $6 kids, $12 adults

Carnival Of Horrors

1145 West Steel Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223

330-576-6501

Hours & dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 28. Fridays 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Closed Sunday, Sept. 30.

Tickets: $19 - $28

Bloodview

1010 Towpath Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147

440-526-9148

Sept. 14 - Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays in October 8-10 p.m.

Tickets: $20 full evening, $15 after 10 p.m., $10 Sunday tickets

Nightmare In The Wilderness

7665 Lafayette Road, SR 42 Lodi, 44254

330-948-1476

Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. Dates and hours subject to change.

Tickets: Children age six-10 $15, Adults $20. Cash only.

Escape From Blood Prison

100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, 44905

419-522-2644

Sept. 28-Nov. 4, Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. - 12 a.m., Thursdays 6 - 11 p.m., Sundays 6 - 10 p.m.

Tickets: $18

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky, 44870

419-627-2350

Sept. 14-Oct. 27, Fridays 6 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. , Sundays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday, Oct. 7 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Tickets: $43 single day admission, $79 two-day admission

Forest Of Screams

1662 Medina Road, Medina

330-239-FEAR

Sept. 14-Nov. 3., Fridays 7 p.m.-midnight, Saturdays 7 p.m.-midnight

Oct. 7-Oct. 28 also open Sundays 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Halloween 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tickets: $28-38, group discounts available

Ghoul Brothers House Of Horrors