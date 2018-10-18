Halloween Safety Tips

There is no doubt that Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year. Costumes, trick-or-treating, seeing neighbors' decorations... what could be better? That being said, while the holiday comes with a lot of fun, there are important steps we all need to remember to take in order to have a safe and enjoyable night.

For starters, things certainly aren't how they were when we were growing up. Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision and, if they are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit. Trick-or-treating in groups is especially safe and it's important to remind everyone in your party the importance of the buddy system. Another common rule in my family that is used year-round but extremely reminded on Halloween is to never leave anyone behind. Always make sure you know where everyone is at all times.

In addition those rules, there are a few more, especially when it comes to driving and walking the streets after dark.

DRIVE SAFELY

That’s right, drivers. If you plan to be out and about in your vehicle on any of the trick-or-treat nights around town, drive with caution.

Slow down and be alert, especially in residential areas. Kids get super excited and may run across the street to get their candy quicker.

When at an intersection, look left, right, left again, right again, left once more and another right. Again, kids will be jetting for their candy.

Enter and exit any driveways or alleys slowly and carefully. You can even honk the horn a few times to alert any walkers that your car is nearby.

Don’t drive distracted. No texting, no playing with your radio, no searching your purse. Pay attention to the road and the trick-or-treaters.

Make sure your headlights are on so you can both see the kids and the kids can see you.

WALK SAFELY

While it is super important that those behind the wheel need to be alert and careful on Halloween, it is equally important for those on foot to pay attention as well.

Cross the street at corners and use traffic signals and crosswalks.

When crossing the street, look left, right, left again, right again, left once more and another right. You can never be too careful.

Don’t stare at your phone when you’re walking, especially when crossing streets and driveways.

Stay on the sidewalks and paths as often as possible. If this is not an option, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible, keeping little ones to your left side.

Try to plan your route with as little street crossing as possible.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up.

Remind your children to never run into the street or cross between parked cars.

DRESS SAFELY

While the trick-or-treating is fun, the costumes may just be the best part of Halloween. While we definitely encourage you to be as creative as possible with your costumes, it’s important to be mindful of the safety element.

If possible, decorate your costumes and bags with reflective tape and light colors.

Choose face paint and make up instead of masks to make sure views are not obstructed.

Carry glow sticks and flashlights so you’ll be easy to spot.

Try to get the best size possible and nothing too long at the bottom to avoid trips and falls.

HAVE FUN!