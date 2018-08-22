Halloween Candles Are Here To Make Your Home Smell Scary Good!

The end of summer is creeping up rather quickly and it's almost time to decorate your house with everything autumn related! Bath & Body Works has released their 2018 Halloween collection and we are so excited it's scary!

Related: Our Favorite Autumn Candles

Here are some of the spooky scents you can choose from this year:

Vampire Blood - Blood Red Strawberry, Midnight Blooming Jasmine, Dark Transylvanian Plum

Hot Cocoa & Scream - Deep Dark Chocolate, Fresh Steamed Milk, Mischievous Mini Marshmallows

Witch Please - A Halloween treat of creepy caramel, wicked apple & bubbling butterscotch

Cand-Icorn - A ghoulishly good blend of boo-raspberry, supernatural citrus & nightmarish nectarine

Trick Or Treat - An all treats, no tricks blend of terrifying tangelo, monstrous mandarin & eerie musk

Witch's Brew - A spooky blend of jasmine & green apple

Purr-Fect Pumpkin - Purrfect Pumpkin, Black Cat’s Clove, Ghostly Vanilla, Batty Brown Sugar

Ghoul Friend - A spooky brew of dark strawberries, ghostly peony & spine chilling citrus

Midnight Blue Citrus - Juicy Citrus, Magic Spring Water, Midnight Mango

Caramel Pumpkin Swirl - Luscious Caramel, Ground Cinnamon, Creamy Vanilla

There is also a huge variety of house decor, bath fizz bombs, hand soap, candle holders and SO much more. Click here to check 'em all out.