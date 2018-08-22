Halloween Candles Are Here To Make Your Home Smell Scary Good!
August 22, 2018
The end of summer is creeping up rather quickly and it's almost time to decorate your house with everything autumn related! Bath & Body Works has released their 2018 Halloween collection and we are so excited it's scary!
Related: Our Favorite Autumn Candles
Here are some of the spooky scents you can choose from this year:
- Vampire Blood - Blood Red Strawberry, Midnight Blooming Jasmine, Dark Transylvanian Plum
- Hot Cocoa & Scream - Deep Dark Chocolate, Fresh Steamed Milk, Mischievous Mini Marshmallows
- Witch Please - A Halloween treat of creepy caramel, wicked apple & bubbling butterscotch
- Cand-Icorn - A ghoulishly good blend of boo-raspberry, supernatural citrus & nightmarish nectarine
- Trick Or Treat - An all treats, no tricks blend of terrifying tangelo, monstrous mandarin & eerie musk
- Witch's Brew - A spooky blend of jasmine & green apple
- Purr-Fect Pumpkin - Purrfect Pumpkin, Black Cat’s Clove, Ghostly Vanilla, Batty Brown Sugar
- Ghoul Friend - A spooky brew of dark strawberries, ghostly peony & spine chilling citrus
- Midnight Blue Citrus - Juicy Citrus, Magic Spring Water, Midnight Mango
- Caramel Pumpkin Swirl - Luscious Caramel, Ground Cinnamon, Creamy Vanilla
There is also a huge variety of house decor, bath fizz bombs, hand soap, candle holders and SO much more. Click here to check 'em all out.