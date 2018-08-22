Halloween Candles Are Here To Make Your Home Smell Scary Good!

August 22, 2018
Categories: 
Fall
Features

The end of summer is creeping up rather quickly and it's almost time to decorate your house with everything autumn related! Bath & Body Works has released their 2018 Halloween collection and we are so excited it's scary!

Related: Our Favorite Autumn Candles

Here are some of the spooky scents you can choose from this year:

  • Vampire Blood - Blood Red Strawberry, Midnight Blooming Jasmine, Dark Transylvanian Plum
  • Hot Cocoa & Scream - Deep Dark Chocolate, Fresh Steamed Milk, Mischievous Mini Marshmallows
  • Witch Please - A Halloween treat of creepy caramel, wicked apple & bubbling butterscotch
  • Cand-Icorn - A ghoulishly good blend of boo-raspberry, supernatural citrus & nightmarish nectarine
  • Trick Or Treat - An all treats, no tricks blend of terrifying tangelo, monstrous mandarin & eerie musk
  • Witch's Brew -  A spooky blend of jasmine & green apple
  • Purr-Fect Pumpkin - Purrfect Pumpkin, Black Cat’s Clove, Ghostly Vanilla, Batty Brown Sugar
  • Ghoul Friend - A spooky brew of dark strawberries, ghostly peony & spine chilling citrus
  • Midnight Blue Citrus - Juicy Citrus, Magic Spring Water, Midnight Mango
  • Caramel Pumpkin Swirl - Luscious Caramel, Ground Cinnamon, Creamy Vanilla

There is also a huge variety of house decor, bath fizz bombs, hand soap, candle holders and SO much more. Click here to check 'em all out.

Tags: 
candles
fall candles
halloween

Recent Podcast Audio
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kelly From the Cleveland Zoo About Veils & Tails WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Catch Up With Curtis From The Indians About Their All Star Logo WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes