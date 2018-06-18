Hallmark Channel Planning 34 Original Holiday Movies

Lori Loughlin

June 18, 2018
Christmas

Entertainment Weekly recently reported HERE that the Hallmark Channel has ordered a brand new When Calls the Heart Christmas movie for fall/winter 2018.

The actors reprising their roles if the fourth When Calls The Heart movie inlcude Lori Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, and Paul Greene which according to EW will take place between seasons 5 and 6 of the drama. Season 6 is set to premiere in early 2019.

Hallmark Channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are planning 34 new original movies for this holiday season, with their Countdown to Christmas programming starting as early as October 27th. Read more on EW here.

Hallmark
movies

