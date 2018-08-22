New Fall Movies Are Coming To The Hallmark Channel!

Romantic movie binge-watchers rejoice! The Hallmark Channel announced their "Fall Harvest" television event, which will include six new movies. According to Broadway World, there will be weekly premieres of new romantic flicks that will get viewers excited for the season.

The films include:

Truly, Madly, Sweetly - Saturday, September 22nd

All of My Heart: The Wedding - Saturday, September 29th

Falling for You - Saturday, October 6th

Under the Autumn Moon - Saturday, October 13th

Love, Of Course - Saturday, October 20th

Good Witch Halloween Special - Sunday, October 21st

For more, click here.