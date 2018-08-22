New Fall Movies Are Coming To The Hallmark Channel!

August 22, 2018
Entertainment
Fall
Features

Romantic movie binge-watchers rejoice! The Hallmark Channel announced their "Fall Harvest" television event, which will include six new movies. According to Broadway World, there will be weekly premieres of new romantic flicks that will get viewers excited for the season.

The films include: 

  • Truly, Madly, Sweetly - Saturday, September 22nd
  • All of My Heart: The Wedding - Saturday, September 29th
  • Falling for You - Saturday, October 6th
  • Under the Autumn Moon - Saturday, October 13th
  • Love, Of Course - Saturday, October 20th
  • Good Witch Halloween Special - Sunday, October 21st

For more, click here. Are you excited?!

holiday movies
Hallmark

