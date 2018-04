Haley Joel Osment Was Discovered In THIS Store

1. THERE’S A NEW RESTAURANT OUTSIDE TAMPA, FLORIDA THAT ONLY SERVES FOOD THAT STARTS WITH THE LETTER C. IT’S APPROPRIATELY CALLED THE C-HOUSE AND EVERYTHING ON THE MENU IS FOOD THAT STARTS WITH C. CAN YOU NAME ANY FOOD ITEM THAT STARTS WITH A C?

COOKIE, CHAMPAGNE, CHEESE, ETC…



2. OMG IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN IN LABOR?! ACCORDING TO TMZ, SHE’S POSSIBLY IN THE CLEVELAND AREA AND HINTS ARE BEING DROPPED VIA SOCIAL MEDIA THAT IT MIGHT BE GO TIME. KHLOE HAS TWO OLDER SISTERS…CAN YOU NAME EITHER OF THEM?

KOURTNEY

KIM



3. THE GOO GOOD DOLLS ARE HITTING THE ROAD TO CELEBRATE THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR CLASSIC ALBUM “DIZZY UP THE GIRL,” WHICH FEATURED THE NUMBER ONE HIT “IRIS”. HOW MANY ORIGINAL MEMBERS REMAIN IN THE BAND THE GOO GOO DOLLS? 2, 3 OR 4?

2 - JOHN RZEZNIK, ROBBY TAKAC



4. HAPPY 30TH BIRTHDAY TO HALEY JOEL OSMENT! OSMENT WAS DISCOVERED IN THIS STORE BY A TALENT SCOUT AT THE AGE OF FOUR. IKEA, WALMART OR KMART?

IKEA



5. CLEVELAND NATIVE D R KING IS ADVANCING TO NEXT WEEK’S LIVE ROUNDS ON “THE VOICE”. HE WON HIS BATTLE LAST NIGHT IN THE KNOCKOUT ROUND. HE’S ON KELLY CLARKSON’S TEAM. CAN YOU NAME ANOTHER CONTESTANT THAT REMAINS ON “TEAM KELLY”?

BRYNN, ALEXA, TISH, KALEB, DYLAN