Greenhouse Tavern Named Top Restaurant By Yelp!

Congratulations are in order to the delicious restaurant!

April 20, 2018

Greenhouse Tavern, a local East 4th classic in Downtown Cleveland, is among the most highly-rated across the national according to Yelp! 

The star rating and volume of reviews are part of the algorithm that was utilized in the list. On the list of Top 30, no other from Ohio are featured on the list, a majority come from New York and Hawaii, while the Number 1 restauraunt is over in San Franscisco.

Take a look at some of their tasty dishes!

The NY Daily News pinpointed one review in particular: “Anyone who gives Greenhouse less than 5 stars is a dolt.”

Check out the full list here! 

Tags: 
greenhouse
tavern
jen and tim
Star 102
cleveland
cle
216
