Greenhouse Tavern Named Top Restaurant By Yelp!

Greenhouse Tavern, a local East 4th classic in Downtown Cleveland, is among the most highly-rated across the national according to Yelp!

The star rating and volume of reviews are part of the algorithm that was utilized in the list. On the list of Top 30, no other from Ohio are featured on the list, a majority come from New York and Hawaii, while the Number 1 restauraunt is over in San Franscisco.

Take a look at some of their tasty dishes!

ROASTED SALMON | Bok Choy, Soy Vinaigrette, Chili Soy Glaze, Barley, Kohlrabi, Sunflower Seeds, & Coconut Milk Curry -- by @la_kraze pic.twitter.com/zoxmuOXP4G — Greenhouse Tavern (@thegreenhouse) April 17, 2018

How far would travel you for our beef tartare? Thanks for stopping by during your trip to #CLE @dcnomster #Regram pic.twitter.com/ycfKgmiRJi — Greenhouse Tavern (@thegreenhouse) April 16, 2018

The NY Daily News pinpointed one review in particular: “Anyone who gives Greenhouse less than 5 stars is a dolt.”

